Yussif Basigi rules out interest in Black Queens coaching job

Yussif Bassigi is head coach of Hasaacas Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies coach Yussif Bassigi has revealed he is not eyeing the Black Queens coaching job despite calls for him to be made the coach following the impressive performance of Hasaacas ladies in the Champions League games in Cairo.

The former national under 20 women’s team, Black Princesses coach guided Hasaacas Ladies to win their 5th League title, the FA Cup and the WAFU Zone B championship in Ivory Coast last season.



Under his tutelage, the Black Queens won Gold at the 2015 All Africa Games and qualified the Black Princesses to the 2018 Women’s U-20 World Cup in France and a bronze medal finish at the 2016 Africa Women’s Championship.



With the Black Queens currently struggling after failing to qualify for the African Women Championship, some pundits and football connoisseurs believe he is the right man for Black Queens job but he has played that down as it’s currently not his priority.

“The issue of coaching the Black Queens is not my priority, i have been with the national team for 6 years and now my ambition is even beyond that. The Black Queens is not a top priority, the only thing I think about now is Hasaacas Ladies. I want to move Hasaacas Ladies to another level” he said.



Bassigi is currently on the journey of leading the Sekondi/Takoradi based club to become the maiden winners of the CAF Women’s Champions League as they have qualified to the semifinal after winning their group with seven points.