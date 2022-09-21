Yussif Rahman Chibsah signs for Ionikos FC in Greece

Yussif Rahman Chibsah

Ghana international, Yussif Rahman Chibsah has signed for Ionikos FC in a deal that will see him continue the next year of his career in Greece.

The experienced midfielder after successful talks between officials of the Greek top-flight club and his representatives has signed a one-year contract with the team.



“PAE Ionikos announces the acquisition of Raman Chipsach.



“The new footballer in our team is 29 years old, right-footed, and originally from Ghana. He plays as a midfielder and can be used as both an inside midfielder and a defensive midfielder. He chose to wear the number 5 shirt,” an official club statement from PAE Ionikos has said.

Yussif Rahman Chibsah last season spent the second half of the season at Greece club Apollon Smyrnis.



He made 13 appearances for the club during that spell and did do well. He has now moved to PAE Ionikos to augment the midfield of the team