Yvonne Ayew: Meet the beautiful wife of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Yvonne is the wife of Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana’s all-time top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations, Andre Dede Ayew is married to Yvonne Ayew and they have two daughters.



The two daughters of Andre and Yvonne are called Inaya and Maha Ayew. In our previous article, we dug deep into the personal life of the Black Stars captain but today we profile the wife of the Al Saddd superstar.



Blood they say is thicker than water and Andre Ayew and his beautiful wife definitely passed on some beauty to their kids.



The wife of the Black Stars captain, Yvonne Ayew, has remained exclusive on Instagram after her account was discovered by netizens about a year ago.



There isn’t much info about her other than the fact that her birthday is on the 4th of November. Details about her background or her profession remain a mystery.

Yvonne has an Instagram handle with the name @elaliaaa and has over twenty-eight thousand (28000) followers.



According to xorlali.com, Yvonne has a net worth which is estimated to be approximately $5 million while her Andre Dede Ayew also has an estimated net worth of about $15 million.



