Zamalek mark Emmanuel Quarshie's ninth year anniversary with touching tribute

The late former Black Stars captain, Emmanuel Quarshie

Egyptian giants, Zamalek SC have paid tribute to their legendary player Emmanuel Quarshie on the 9th anniversary of his death.

Emmanuel Quarshie, who was the captain of the Black Stars squad that won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations in Libya died in Takoradi on September 16, 2013, after battling sickness for years.



To mark his 9th anniversary, Zamalek who came to Quarshi's aid after successive Ghanaian governments neglected him took to Twitter to celebrate their club legend.



"Today marks the ninth anniversary of the departure of one of the greatest professionals in the history of Zamalek, our Ghanaian star Emmanuel Quarshi," Zamalek posted on Twitter.



Emmanuel Quarshie was the poster boy for Zamalek when the Egyptian giants won their first CAF Champions League trophy in 1984.



Quarshie spent two years at Zamalek from 1983-1985 before leaving to join Bahraini-based club Al-Muharraq.