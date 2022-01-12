0
Zambian referee under-fire for ending Mali-Tunisia game before 90th minute

Janny Sikazwe.jfif Referee Janny Sikazwe

Wed, 12 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mali beat Tunisia in dramatic Group F opener

Referee Janny Sikazwe awarded two penalties in Mali-Tunisia game

Tunisia fails to show up for a replay of the final minutes against Mali

Zambian referee, Janny Sikazwe is in the spotlight after a bizarre officiating of the Africa Cup of Nations Group F encounter between Tunisia and Mali.

The FIFA referee is in the trends after ending the match with 5 minutes left on the clock while Mali were leading Tunisia 1-0.

The Tunisia technical bench was furious as they protested against the referee's decision. The match was resumed for the remaining five minutes to be played.

However, Sikazwe strangely whistled for full time again before 90 minutes. The North Africans protested but this time the decision stood.

CAF officials present at the match decided that the match should resume for the second time which Mali showed up on the pitch but the Tunisians did not.

Mali won through Ibrahima Kone's first-half penalty, a call many belives the referee had it wrong. The Eagles won the penalty after Kiki Kouyate's shot hit the hand of Ellyes Skhiri whose hand was in a natural position.

In the second half, Sikazwe awarded Tunisia a similar penalty after the ball hit the hand of Moussa Djenepo from Wahbi Khaziri's cross. Sikazwe after VAR review awarded Tunisia a penalty.

On the 87th minute, El Bilal Toure was given his marching orders for what the referee deemed as a serious challenge on Hamza Mathlouthi.

