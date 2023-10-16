Zenith Bank@18 – Celebrating a legacy of financial excellence

Zenith Bank has maintained a customer-centric approach throughout its operations

Source: Zenith Bank Ghana

On the fateful morning of September 16, 2005, Zenith Bank Ghana embarked on its banking journey with a grand total of 45 staff members. This marked a transformative turning point in the banking and financial services landscape of the country.

Zenith Bank swiftly surged ahead of the competition, fueled by a potent combination of determination, innovation, customer-centricity, and forward-thinking. It altered the course of banking and financial services delivery in Ghana, leaving an indelible mark for years to come.



Fast forward to today, the Bank that revolutionised banking in Ghana has celebrated a significant milestone in its journey - 18 years of financial excellence in Ghana.



Zenith Bank’s banking approach over the years has been built on the bedrock of People, Technology, Service.



The People Behind the Success



At the helm of Zenith Bank, a visionary leadership team has skillfully steered the institution toward a trajectory of growth and sustainability. Their strategic prowess, unwavering commitment to excellence, and adept handling of challenges have been pivotal in the Bank's success story.



Behind the scenes, the heartbeat of the Bank resonates with its devoted employees. From the diligent frontline staff to the unsung heroes working tirelessly in the background, these individuals constitute the lifeblood of the institution. Their unwavering dedication to customer service, alignment with the Bank's values, and relentless work ethic constitute the driving force that propels Zenith’s enduring success.



Furthermore, the Bank's commitment to fostering talent and personal growth, as well as its dedication to a diverse and inclusive culture, underpins its remarkable journey. Conversations with employees underscore the Bank's core values and enduring corporate culture, reflecting a commitment to integrity, professionalism, and customer-centricity that permeates every facet of their work.



Technology: Innovation in Banking - How Zenith Bank Leads the Way

In the rapidly evolving landscape of global banking, Zenith Bank Ghana emerges as a trailblazer in technological innovation as it celebrates its 18th anniversary. With a relentless commitment to serving its customers better, the Bank has consistently led the way in redefining banking in Ghana through innovative solutions.



One significant milestone in Zenith's innovation journey was its pioneering venture into online banking, revolutionizing the way customers managed their finances. Recognizing the potential early on, the Bank introduced user-friendly online platforms that allowed customers to handle their financial affairs from the comfort of their homes.



As smartphones gained widespread adoption, it quickly adapted by launching its mobile banking app, ZMobile, to enable customers to conduct a wide array of banking transactions through their mobile devices. This shift marked a transformative change in the banking landscape in Ghana. The Bank's innovation drive extended beyond convenience to fostering financial inclusion.



The Bank introduced digital solutions such as its USSD service *966# to enable the unbanked and underbanked populations, open instant bank accounts and access basic banking services via mobile devices with minimum documentation. Simultaneously, the Bank prioritized security by implementing biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint and facial recognition, ensuring the safety of online and mobile banking transactions.



“Zenith Bank has demonstrated remarkable adaptability, staying at the forefront of technology and innovation to offer cutting-edge banking solutions. From its robust online banking platform to its personalized customer service, the Bank has consistently shown its readiness to embrace the future,” the MD/CEO, Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo said.



Service: The Differentiating Factor



Zenith Bank has created some of the most customer-centric products and services that have and continue to serve customers well. As a pioneer Bank of the Customer Relationship Management strategy where customers are assigned dedicated staff to manage customer relationships as well as their business with the Bank, this strategy has led to Zenith being one of the Banks that focuses on building relationships with customers.



Throughout its journey, Zenith Bank has also maintained a customer-centric approach, actively seeking feedback to refine and develop new banking solutions that meet the evolving needs and preferences of its clientele.

The Bank continues to deepen its engagement with customers and its accessibility to them through initiatives such as its 24hour Customer Contact Centre, Zenith Direct, which features channels such as Z-Chat (an online live chat platform), the Complaints Portal, Voice Calls, and Email - where customers can seek information about products and services, provide service feedback to the Bank, or report complaints.



The Bank's unwavering commitment to a customer-centric approach, characterized by open communication and support for clients during difficult times has fostered trust and loyalty.



18th Anniversary Celebration



In commemoration of the 18th Anniversary celebration, Zenith Bank Ghana organised a prayer and thanksgiving service to thank the Almighty God for 18 successful years of Banking operations in Ghana.



In his remarks, the MD/CEO of Zenith Bank Ghana, Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo stated, "18 years of successful banking operations in a highly competitive and rapidly advancing industry is an achievement Zenith Bank Ghana can be proud of. Today, we are positioned as a financial institution of choice and a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian Banking industry. It is the Grace of God that has enabled us achieve this significant feat”.



The MD/CEO expressed his deepest appreciation to the Board, Management, staff and customers of the Bank for their belief in the Bank, their dedication, support, unflinching loyalty and contribution to the success of Zenith Bank Ghana. During the service, special prayers were said to commit the Bank, its staff and customers into God’s Hands.



A key highlight of the Bank’s 18th Anniversary celebration was the Bank’s presentation of a cheque of GHS150,000 to the Pediatric Oncology Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH). The presentation, which was in furtherance of the Bank’s CSR objective of giving back to the society in which it operates was in response to an appeal by Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana (LCCG), a non-governmental organization dedicated to making childhood cancer a national health priority whilst facilitating and increasing access to optimal medical care and treatment for children with cancer.



Speaking at the presentation, the MD/CEO stated that, “When Akua Sarpong, the Co-founder and Executive Directive of Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana (LCCG) spoke with our colleagues about the cause she is championing, we saw that it is one that needed some form of assistance especially from corporate institutions, and we readily and willingly supported this very worthy cause as September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month globally as well as the month of the Bank’s 18th Anniversary”.

Speaking on behalf of LCCG and the Oncology Unit, Prof. Lorna Reinner, Pediatric Oncologist at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital who spoke on behalf of the Pediatric Oncology Unit expressed appreciation to Zenith Bank for the very kind gesture.



She indicated that the LCCG and the hospital are currently working towards the expansion of the pediatric oncology block to increase the current facility’s capacity to include a 40-bed children’s ward to enable the hospital improve treatment and care for patients; as such the Bank’s donation which was apt and timely and would go towards the construction of the new ward.



Prof. Reinner thus noted that increased support from other corporate institutions would greatly help the unit improve treatment outcomes for children with cancer and their families given the needed support.



Prior to the presentation at the Pediatric Oncology Units, earlier in the week, the Bank organised a Virtual Health Talk for staff on “Childhood Cancer –to create awareness of Childhood cancer and to educate staff on the signs, symptoms, preventive measures and treatment options available for patients.



Also, during the anniversary celebration, the Bank organised a two-week EazyBanking activation exercise at all 40 business locations nationwide to sign customers on to the Bank’s digital banking products such as Internet Banking, Zenith Mobile Banking App (ZMobile), Cards, Point of Sale Terminals, Scan To Pay, etc). The exercise increased awareness of the Bank’s electronic products, highlighted the convenience of the products, and enabled the Bank achieve a significant number of sign-ups to products by customers. For every customer that signed up for a product, they received an instant gift from the Bank to the delight of many.



The Bank’s online audience was not left out of the celebration as followers of the Bank’s social media pages also enjoyed fun and interactive games and rewards that kept them glued to the pages.



To climax the celebration, the Bank organised a TGIF/Karaoke Night across all branches to appreciate staff for their hard work, loyalty and commitment to the success of the Bank. The bankwide event promoted bonding and socialsing amongst staff and management and created opportunity for staff to showcase their hidden talents.



On to the Next

Zenith Bank has proven itself as a beacon of financial stability and trustworthiness. With unwavering dedication to its customers, the Bank has provided exemplary banking services that have contributed to the growth and prosperity of individuals and businesses alike.



“As we celebrate our 18th year in Ghana, Zenith Bank’s commitment to customer-centricity remains unwavering,” Mr. Onwuzurigbo said.



The Bank acknowledges the pivotal role of technology in shaping the future of banking and intends to maintain its leadership in this regard by fortifying its online and mobile banking platforms prioritizing robust security measures, and exploring emerging technologies that will cater to the needs of customers and guarantee true convenience.



Furthermore, Zenith Bank Ghana remains dedicated to promoting financial inclusion, focusing on innovative solutions and financial literacy programs to empower the unbanked and underbanked populations. Simultaneously, the Bank aims to increase accessibility by extending its physical presence through new branches and ATMs in underserved areas and further developing digital channels.



Zenith Bank Ghana seeks to further strengthen partnerships and collaborations with fintech firms, local organizations, and international financial institutions, harnessing expertise and resources to drive banking innovation and continued growth to the benefit customers and the wider community.



Overall, Zenith Bank looks into the future with conﬁdence and a deep sense of appreciation of the tremendous opportunities ahead of it. The Bank’s successful track record of balancing the interests of its stakeholders, i.e., shareholders, customers, employees, and the communities in which it operates, will stand it in good stead in all its future endeavours. Zenith’s abiding aim is to lead a dynamic industry in all parameters, especially when it comes to the satisfaction of customers.



Zenith Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc with its Head Quarters in Lagos, Nigeria. It has a presence in Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and United Kingdom, as well as representative offices in Dubai, South Africa, and China.