Zenith Bank Ghana is headline sponsor for 2022 WAEC Distinction Awards ceremony

MD of Zenith Bank enry Onwuzurigbo, presenting the cash prize

Source: Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited has demonstrated its commitment to the promotion of educational excellence in the country by sponsoring, for the third time running, the award of Overall Best Candidate, West African Senior School Certificate Examinations for School Candidates, 2022.

At the 2022 WAEC Distinction Awards ceremony, organised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) which took place at the Sakyi-Asare Menako Hall, Cantonments on Thursday June 22, 2023 in Accra, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo, presented Alex Opoku Manu, former student of the St. James Seminary Senior High School in Sunyani, with a cash prize of GHS 30,000 and a laptop for being the Overall Best Candidate.



According to the MD/CEO, “The achievement of Master Alex Opoku Manu is an attestation of extraordinary academic performance. The Bank’s decision to sponsor the award of Overall Best Candidate for the third year in a row is therefore in line with the Bank’s mission, “To continue to invest in the best people, technology and environment to underscore our commitment to achieving customer enthusiasm.”



Alex, who is currently studying Human Biology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), also received a cash prize, and a certificate from the WAEC Endowment. Whilst his alma mater received a plaque.



The second Overall Best Student, Benjamin Eyram Nana Kwame Degbey, also a former student of the St. James Seminary SHS in Sunyani and the third-place winner, Abena Afriyie Poku, a former student of Holy Child Senior High School both received a cash prize, laptop, and a certificate each.



Head of the National Office, WAEC, Wendy Addy-Lamptey, said the Excellence and Distinction Awards were instituted by the WAEC Endowment Fund to recognize and publicly acknowledge candidates who perform in the Council's International and National examinations.



She expressed the Council’s appreciation to some organisations and the Headline Sponsor, Zenith Bank Ghana for coming onboard to reward excellence.

“Let me on behalf of the Council express our heartfelt appreciation to these organisations and our Headline Sponsor, Zenith Bank,” she said.



She announced that two of the winners (Alex Opoku Manu and Benjamin Eyram Nana Kwame Degbey) made Ghana proud and annexed the 1st and 2nd prizes at the WAEC International Excellence Awards during the 71st Annual Council Meeting of member countries of WAEC held in Banjul, The Gambia.”



Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, congratulated the winners for their outstanding performance.



He commended WAEC for organising the awards and tasked school authorities to train critical thinkers.



Zenith Bank has over the years contributed significantly to the provision of financial support for needy but brilliant students across all levels of the educational spectrum. The Bank currently offers full educational scholarships covering the cost of tuition, books, clothing, accommodation and allowances for underprivileged students who have been placed in schools such as Achimota Senior High School, Achimota Junior High School, Osu Presbyterian Senior High School and Kibi School for the Deaf.



Recently, the Bank extended its scholarship scheme to an eight-year-old to enable the child pursue her education at the St. Peters Missions School in Accra.

Over the course of almost eighteen years of operations in Ghana, Zenith Bank has sponsored specific prize categories in schools and tertiary institutions, renovated computer laboratories of some public schools and equipped schools with computers, computer accessories as well as teaching and learning materials. The Bank, some months ago, donated 24 ceiling fans to the Zagyuri Anglican JHS in the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly as well as exercise books, textbooks and pens to students of Agbekotsekpo DA Basic School in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, to enable students study in a more conducive learning environment and fully participate in learning activities undertaken in the schools.



Students of the Sokode Hall of Residence at the University of Health and Allied Sciences were also beneficiaries of two 380-litre deep freezers which the Bank donated to the Hall of Residence.



Zenith Bank Ghana’s Corporate Social Responsibility cuts across the areas of education, healthcare and human capital development. Initiatives embarked on by the Bank have centred on positively impacting the communities in which the Bank operates.



Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited is a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc, head quartered in Nigeria with presence in other West Africa countries, the Middle East, Far East and Europe. It is a member of the Ghana Deposit Protection Scheme. The Bank’s branding is anchored on a continuous investment in People, Technology and Excellent Customer Service.