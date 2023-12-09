Zenith Bank heralds yuletide season with Light Up ceremony

Managing Director of Zenith Bank Ghana, Henry Onwuzurigbo

Zenith Bank Ghana has ushered in this year's Christmas season with an illuminating Light Up ceremony and Carlos Night event held on Friday December 8, 2023.

The annual CSR initiative forms part of beautification efforts of Accra’s cityscape by the Bank which has become part of a national agenda during this festive period.



Managing Director of Zenith Bank Ghana, Henry Onwuzurigbo speaking at the ceremony extolled the dedication of staff and management of the bank for the this year's financial performance describing it as remarkable.



“In the glow of these lights, let us reflect on the resilience that defines us as a bank and as individuals for we have not only weathered the storm but illuminated the path for more growth and success,” the MD said.



He also expressed gratitude to the customers of the bank for their unflinching support and continuous loyalty and commended the Board of Directors whose strategic oversight continue to guide the Bank’s operations.



“When we thought our customers business with us would decrease, instead, we saw an increase in total deposits by 22% which amounted to GH¢10.2 million, from the previous year's figure of GH¢8.4 million,” Henry Onwuzurigbo said.



“With this performance so far, we are determined, motivated and confident as a bank to exceed our 2023 end of year financial targets,” he added.

He added that despite the turbulent economic headwinds, the Bank posted the best unaudited pre-tax profit with a growth of 82% - from GH¢403 million cedis in September 2022 to GH¢735 million cedis in September 2023.



Onwuzurigbo said total assets grew to GH¢12.03 billion, a 14.57% increase from GH¢10.5 billion recorded during the comparable period of the third quarter of 2022.



He therefore urged Ghanaians to use the festive period to be one another’s keeper while offering the needed support for those in need.



Henry Onwuzurigbo also thanked the media for being a dependable partner throughout the year and urged for more collaboration in the years to come. He added that the bank remains committed to furthering the economic, cultural and social development of host communities.



“I want to also thank EXCO, ALCO, MANCOMM and members of staff (both professional and support) in operations, marketing and shared services, who work tirelessly to ensure full attainment of our vision as a Bank,” he noted.