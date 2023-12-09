Zenith Bank heralds yuletide season with Light-Up ceremony and Carols Night

Zenith Bank Ghana has ushered in this year's Christmas season with an illuminating Light-Up ceremony

Zenith Bank Ghana has ushered in this year's Christmas season with an illuminating Light-Up ceremony and Carols Night event held on Friday December 8, 2023.

At the event, staff of the Bank treated guests to bible readings about the birth of Christ as well as melodious Christmas carols before the MD/CEO turned on the switch to magnificently light up the Bank’s Head Office building, Zenith Heights, located on the Independence Avenue.



The Bank has also lit up its annual Christmas décor at the Big Six and Terminal 3 roundabouts as well as the medians in the Airport area.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of the Bank, Henry Onwuzurigbo stated, “As the pacesetter of what has become part of a national agenda to beautify the city’s landscape during the festive period, we are officially launching our Christmas festivities and lighting up Zenith Heights and some very prominent parts of the city,”



He encouraged all present to let the lights of the cityscape at the Independence Avenue and at the Airport enclave be a reminder of the bright future of the Bank and the nation, illuminating the path for more growth and success.



The Bank’s beautification of the city’s landscape during the Festive season, commenced in December 2018.

The very laudable annual project, which has now formed part of the national agenda, is the initiative of Zenith Bank Ghana.



Henry Onwuzurigbo also extolled the dedication of staff and management for the year's financial performance describing it as remarkable.



“I want to thank EXCO, ALCO, MANCOMM and members of staff (both professional and support) in operations, marketing and shared services, who work tirelessly to ensure full attainment of our vision as a Bank.”



He also expressed gratitude to the customers of the bank for their unflinching support and continuous loyalty and commended the Board of Directors whose strategic oversight continue to guide the Bank’s operations.



“When we thought our customers business with us would decrease, instead, we saw an increase in total deposits by 22% which amounted to GH¢10.2 million, from the previous year's figure of GH¢8.4 million,” Henry Onwuzurigbo said.

He added that despite the economic challenges, the Bank posted the best unaudited pre-tax profit with a growth of 82% - from GH¢403 million cedis in September 2022 to GH¢735 million cedis in September 2023.



Mr. Onwuzurigbo said total assets grew to GH¢12.03 billion, a 14.57% increase from GH¢10.5 billion recorded during the comparable period of the third quarter of 2022.



“With this performance so far, we are determined, motivated and confident as a bank to exceed our 2023 end of year financial targets,” he added.



The MD/CEO also thanked the media for being a dependable partner throughout the year and called for more collaboration in the years to come.