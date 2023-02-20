Zenith Bank rewards customers in 'More4More promo'

The promotion forms aims to boost insurance and usage of the Zenith Mastercard Debit card

Customers of Zenith Bank have been awarded wide-ranging prizes after their participation in its Mastercard promotion dubbed ‘More4More promo’

The promotion forms part of the bank’s resolve to boost issuance and usage of the Zenith Mastercard Debit card. The keenly participated promo rewarded customers that recorded high usage of the debit card in the month of December 2022 and January 2023.



A total of 10 winners were selected for each month in the promo with three customers making the final list of highest users for the Zenith Mastercard Debit card.



For the month of December 2022 and January 2023, Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin recorded the highest usage, emerging as the winner. He took the grand prize of GH¢20,000 and branded souvenirs from the bank.



Nana Osae Yampong who emerged as the first runner-up went home with GH¢15,000 and branded souvenirs while the second runner-up, Nana Sakyi Amoako also went home with GH¢10,000 and branded souvenirs.



The rest of the winners in the ‘More4More promo’ received fuel coupons and branded souvenirs. Some of the prizes were picked by their representatives.

Meanwhile, CEO of Zenith Bank, Henry Onwuzurigbo in a speech read on his behalf reiterated the bank’s commitment to providing and developing digital solutions to meet the needs of customers.



He stated that over the past 17 years, Zenith Bank has championed various digital solutions aimed at improving the overall banking experience of customers.



"We, therefore, have been conscious of the fact that we must remain relevant and impact the lives of our stakeholders by providing robust banking products and services of which the Zenith Mastercard Debit Card is no exception," he said.



Henry Onwuzurigbo on his part congratulated all customers who emerged winners in the ‘More4More promo’ and urged other customers to take advantage of Zenith Mastercard Debit Card to ease their banking needs.



A representative from the National Lottery Authority, Christiana Antwi explained that the selection process for the promo went through a thorough and fair one before the winners were selected.