Zimbabwe 0 -1 Ghana: Captain Andre Ayew started from the bench due to an injury

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew, missed the 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe on Tuesday due to an injury he picked during training.

The Al Sadd star was named on the bench by coach Milovan Rajevac as they faced the Warriors at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.



The 31-year-old got a groin injury during the final training at the National Sports Stadium ahead of the match.



A first-half solitary strike by Arsenal star Thomas Partey claimed victory for the Black Stars who moved to the top of Group G standings right after the game.



The skipper was introduced in the game in the 86th minute after replacing Mohammed Kudus.



Ayew confirmed after the match that he started from the bench due to an injury he was nursing.

“It was not an easy time and game for me and the other players but we are in a period where I have to be there for the team and every point is important but there are sometimes you have to up a collective decision,” Ayew told the media after the game.



“I think the boss did the right thing [by benching me in the game]. We spoke about the injury I was nursing and I’m just so happy that we have the points."



“I hope that we will continue like this against Ethiopia and the other game and I believe victory will be ours. Ghana will surely qualify for the World Cup,” he added.



