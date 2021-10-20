Zimbabwe game gave me sleepless nights – Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac has disclosed he had sleepless nights during his preparations for Ghana’s World Cup double-header against Zimbabwe.

The Serbian tactician who has been given the mandate to qualify the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup admitted he was nervous the nights ahead of the first game of his second tenure.



The Black Stars emerged victorious in the World Cup double-header against Zimbabwe and are well poised to qualify for the World Cup if they get favourable results in their final two games.



Milovan Rajevac in an engagement with the media disclosed he had cold feet and nerves running high the nights before his maiden game in his second spell in charge of the Black Stars.

“It was a relief for me [after the game] because we were able to achieve our targets. The last three weeks were very hard and I didn’t sleep well.” – Milvoan Rajevac said.



“I was aware of the challenge and task because no one is more motivated than me to take Ghana to the World Cup. In those nights, every time I remember the Luis Suarez incident at the World Cup and that even motivates me more to want to work hard and take Ghana back to the World cup” – the Serb added.



Ghana will face Ethiopia and South Africa in the final stages of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers second round as the Black Stars seek to make a return to the World Cup having missed out on the 2018 edition in Russia.