Zonda Tec and Shantui Limited outdoors new machines in Ghana

Managing Director of Zonda Tec, Madam Yang Yang with Dr. Okai Hammond and officials of Shantui Ltd.

Source: Zonda Tec Ghana

Shandong Shantui Limited, a Chinese company involved with manufacturing and commercialization of heavy-duty machinery and equipment, has recently outdoored new machines in Ghana.

Zonda Tec Ghana and Shandong Shantui both aim to supply the Ghanaian mining sector with more competitive equipment, favorable pricing and efficient service delivery.



The machinery outdoored included bulldozers, motor graders, road rollers, excavators, road ratters, and pave loaders.



Madam Yang Yang, Managing Director of Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, speaking at the launch of Zonda Tec and Shandong Shantui assembling plant said the establishment in Ghana was a strategic idea from both companies to help create jobs for people especially among the youth.



She said the assembly plant would have a training centre to enable Chinese engineers to give Ghanaians practical skills and equip them in manufacturing and fixing of bulldozers as well as caterpillars.



Madam Yang Yang said the Company had in stock affordable and durable heavy-duty machinery for the purpose of all construction and mining works.



“We do not just sell to our customers but we ask for licenses from the Minerals Commission for legal purposes. We aim to not only deliver to our customers but to also create jobs for the teeming Ghanaian youth through our training centre where we will transfer knowledge to them” Madame Yang Yang said.

Speaking at an official press launch to outdoor new machinery produced by Zonda Tec and Shantui, Dr. Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ghana’s Ambassador to China commended Zonda Tec Ghana Limited for training and creating job opportunities for Ghanaian youth.



He said the company which has established its assembling plant in Ghana would help train and equip individuals who were employed to work with engineers from China.



He said the company’s position in the country would also help achieve the government’s initiative of industrialization under the One District, One Factory programme.



Dr. Hammond pointed that industrialization was a key factor in job creation, adding that it was important for government to focus on the automotive and vehicle assembly industry.



This, he said would create job for young people in the catchment area and grow the local economy.



Zonda Tec Ghana

Zonda Tec Ghana Limited is an automobile company incorporated in September 2010 under the Companies Code 1963 Act 179 as a private limited company and commenced operations in September 2010.



Zonda Tec Ghana Limited is an ISO9001 certified Ghanaian based automobile company that specializes in the sale and distribution of heavy and light duty vehicles with three branches (Tema, Agona Nkwanta and Nsawam) and three shops (Madina, Kasoa and Amasaman) across the key business regions of Ghana.



Shandong Shantui



Shandong Shantui Construction Machinery Import & Export Co., Ltd established its presence in Africa in 2010, by opening its first subsidiary in South Africa which now has vast employees.



The company has since opened two additional subsidiaries in East and West Africa, looking after the more than 5,500 Shantui machines operating at projects located across the continent.