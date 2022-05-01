Zongo Development Fund announce partnership support for Sheik Sharubutu Ramadan Cup

Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, members of the organizing team speaking to the media

The 2022 Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Ramadan Cup has been boosted by its partnership with the Zongo Development Fund.

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, a press conference was held in Accra to launch the partnership between the Zongo Development Fund and the Sheik Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.



Present at the presser was the Chief Executive Officer of ZDF, Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, members of the organizing team of the Ramadan Cup as well as representatives of some of the communities participating in the tournament this year.



Dr Arafat Sulemana announced lucrative packages for the 28 teams involved in this year's tournament, with every team expected to get a set of jerseys produced by Ghanaian sportswear manufacturers Mayniac.



"I am excited to meet the press to announce our partnership support with the Sheik Sharubutu Ramadan Cup," Dr Arafat started.



"ZDF is excited with the agenda of being uniting of us all through football. The Sheik Osman Sharubutu Ramadan Cup has been a platform for bringing Zongo Communities together and the tournament vision of creating a platform for talents from the inner cities and Zongo Communities falls in line with our own objective of promoting community sports.

"Our first involvement was last year when we offered support with 24 Zongo Communities across the country6. The competition has grown this year with 28 teams coming together to compete and to continue with our support for the Ramadan Cup, the ZDF has decided to present brand new jerseys to each of the 28 participating teams. And the two teams for the grand finale, each will have a uniquely branded jersey with the name of the community and the competition on it."



Member of the organizing team, Sheik Tophic Abdul Kadir acknowledged the support from the ZDF, emphasizing the importance of the tournament.



The Ramadan Cup has been an avenue to unearth talents as well as provide employment for youth entrepreneurs.



Scouts are expected to be present next week for the two-day tournament which starts of May 7th and ends on May 8, 2022.