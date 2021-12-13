Zubairu Ibrahim not matured enough for Black Stars - King Faisal CEO

King Faisal player, Zubairu Ibrahim

King Faisal’s Zubairu bags three goals against Kotoko

Alhaji Grusah believes Zubairu Ibrahim deserves Black Stars call-up



Local players eye Black Stars call up for AFCON



The Chief Executive Officer of King Faisal Babes, Anwar Sadat has expressed opposing views on the inclusion of Zubairu Ibrahim in Ghana’s senior national team.



Zubairu Ibrahim gained popularity after he scored three goals against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League week 6.



Following his stellar performance, bankroller for King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah has urged the Black Stars coach to invite the 17-year-old to join the national team.



According to Alhaji Grusah, no player in the current Black Stars squad is as pacey as Zubairu hence the need for the handlers of the team to include him in the team for the AFCON

”No player in the national team now are fast like Zubeiru, I mean those who are playing,” Alhaji Grusah told TV3 on December 9.



However, contrary to the views of Alhaji Grusah, Anwar Sadat believes it's too early for the player to earn the call-up.



In an interview with Akoma 87.9 FM, Sadat disclosed must rather go through the ranks of playing for Ghana’s youth side.



"I don't think so, it is too early to say Zubairu should be called into the Black Stars, he's an upcoming player who needs to start from the U20 and progress to the U23 and ultimately into Black Stars," Anwar Sadat on Monday.



Zubairu Ibrahim is one of the top scorers in the domestic league having scored 4 goals after 7 games.