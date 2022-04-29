Zubairu Ibrahim's goal hands Black Satellites win against Euro Africa Academy

Black Satellites

The Black Satellites recorded a 1-0 win against Euro Africa Academy in a friendly match at the Accra Sports stadium on Thursday.

Striker Zubairu Ibrahim scored a second-half penalty to give the Black Satellites their second successive win in the lead up to the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations.



The Black Satellites on Tuesday defeated Division One side Tema Youth 2-1 in a similar exercise at the Accra Sports stadium.



The team will take on Heart of Lions in another friendly match on Tuesday to wrap up their preparations for the Tournament in Niger.

The Black Satellites have been pitted in Group B and will open their campaign with a game against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday, May 8 before taking on the Young Stallions of Burkina Faso on May 14, 2022.



Ghana will head into the tournament as defending champions having beaten Burkina Faso 2-1 to win the 2020 edition in Benin.



The U-20 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations, Niger 2022 is slated for Niamey from Saturday, May 7 to Friday May 20, 2022.