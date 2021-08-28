Zuberu Sharani scores third goal of the season against Pohrine FC in Slovakia

Ghana international Zuberu Sharani

Ghanaian forward Zuberu Sharani was on target for DAC 1904 in their 3-0 away win against Pohrine FC in the Slovakian Fortuna Liga.

The former Dreams FC forward climbed off the bench to score the third goal of the game for DAC 1904.



Andras Schafer scored the opening goal of the game in the 15 minutes before Milun Dumen doubled the visitors lead just before the break.



After recess, Zuberu Sharani was introduced in the game for Ion Nicolaescu on the half-hour mark.

The nimble-footed forward put the game to bed on the 81st with an excellent finish in the penalty box.



It was the third goal of the season for the Ghanaian footballer after six appearances.



DAC 1904 are fifth on the League standings with eight points after six games.