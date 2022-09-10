betPawa Premier League: Hearts play Aduana as Legon Cities face Medeama

Aduana players

The betPawa Premier League kicks start this weekend as each one hopes to start the new campaign with a win.

Accra Hearts of Oak will begin their 2022/23 betPawa, Premier League, on the road as they trek to Dormaa as guest of Aduana FC on Sunday. Coach Samuel Boadu will lead his side to Dormaa to face an old foe at the Agyeman Badu I Park – a place they have faltered in their last two visits.



With both sides signing some quality players ahead of the season, the Phobians will be aiming to pick all the spoils against the Ogya lads’ whiles Aduana FC – now under the guidance of Samuel Kwesi Fabian will hope to change the record of failing to win a game in their last fourteen Premier League fixtures.



Aduana FC finished 11th last season whiles Hearts of Oak completed the season on the sixth spot.



Inform attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is expected to lit up the Dormaa Park on Sunday following a blistering form that helped the Black Galaxies to beat Nigeria to the CHAN tournament. The Phobians have brought in Konadu Yiadom from WAFA, Eric Aso from AshantiGold SC and Eric Ofori Antwi from Legon Cities and Zakaria Yakubu from Swedru All Blacks FC.



Other new signings include Yassan Ouattching, Prince Darman, Wisdom Bumekpor and Junior Kaba – making them very strong ahead of the new campaign as they head into the season buoyed by the MTN FA Cup triumph and having another opportunity to challenge for silver this season. Despite the decision of Sulley Muntari not to renew his contract, Hearts of Oak possess a very strong team that have the quality to compete on the domestic front and in Africa.

Hearts of Oak have won only once in their four matches against Aduana FC – having lost two, won one and drawn one in the process.



For Aduana FC - two names stand out among the new arrivals – they include Justus Torsutsey (WAFA) and Anokye Badu (Berekum Chelsea). These two players have shown consistency in the domestic League for the past two seasons for WAFA and Berekum Chelsea and look set to bolster the side for this season's campaign.



The two-time League Champions have also acquired the services of youngster Isaac Mintah who scored 22 goals for New Edubiase in last season’s Division One League. He brings flexibility, dexterity and variety to a side that boast of loads of experience.



Lots of action continues across the country on Sunday as Maxwell Konadu’s side Legon Cities hosts Medema SC at the El-Wak stadium. Medeama with a lot of signings will be looking forward to torment the Royals in Accra.



Elsewhere, Karela United will be looking to claim all the spoils when they battle with new boys, Tamale City FC at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

Bibiani Gold Stars had a good form in the 2021/22 season at home and will be looking to continue that run as they host Dreams FC who finished 13th last season.



Newly promoted Premier League side Samartex 1996 FC will travel to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium where they will play against Real Tamale United who didn’t have a good end to the 2021/22 Premier League. Samartex will be hoping to pick a point in their first ever Premier League game against the Tamale boys.



Another newly promoted side Kotoku Royals will taste Premier League football on Sunday in an uncompromising encounter against Accra Lions at the Cape Coast stadium.



The first round matches will be rounded up on Monday at the Agyemang Badu Park where Berekum Chelsea hosts King Faisal FC. The Insha Allah boys are confident that this season’s betPawa Premier League performance will improve as they aim to better their away form.