0
Menu
Sports

was misquoted - GFA official denies saying Christian Atsu's number 7 jersey could be retired

Christian Atsu Afcon Christian Atsu

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.etvghana.com

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Linford Asamoah Boadu has rejected reports suggesting that he said the GFA are considering retiring Christian Atsu’s number 7 jersey. 

Atsu tragically died following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

The player’s lifeless body was recovered 12 days later after his was trapped under rubble of the apartment he was staying in.

Following his death, the FA and family of the player are preparing for a befitting burial for the late winger.

Mr Asamoah Boadu was reported to have suggested the retiring of the number 7 jersey, but the Eastern Region FA boss has rubbished the news.

“I was misquoted. I think people just want clicks on their websites. I never said the FA is considering to retire the No.7 jersey in honour of Atsu. I work under people at the FA, so why will I make a decision for the whole association” he told footballghana.com.

Atsu’s family have agreed on a one week celebration of the player’s life on March 4, 2023.

Source: www.etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates
It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Victoria Hamah
John Paintsil slams GFA
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
Related Articles: