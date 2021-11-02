Abeiku Santana prophesies greatness on Ohenewaa

Ohenewaa

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Media personality Abeiku Santana has said he will be introducing late singer Ebony Reigns' 'original' successor.

While speaking on his radio show on Okay FM, the renowned radio host stated that within two months, he will introduce a new female singer, Ohenewaa, who is going to overshadow all the female singers in the music space.



He stated, “In two months’ time, I will be bringing a lady, she is going to take over the voice of the female artists in Ghana.”



“All other artists who claimed to be Ebony’s replacement should stop. Ebony is back and she is coming in the form of the lady but she won’t be doing dancehall like Ebony.”



Abeiku Santana has a great track record of fishing out the top talents in Ghana. He once prophesied that Ebony would be a great artiste. The singer indeed, became popular overnight with her audience appeal increasing daily before her unfortunate demise.

A few months ago, Abeiku Santana again prophesied that Black Sherif will be successful with his music career before long. The rapper has since become a sensation, releasing monster hit songs and courting international recognition in the regard.



As a consequence of that, there is high anticipation for the unveiling of Ohenewaa.



