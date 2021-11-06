Afrobeats singer Kwasi Mafia releases new track titled 'Money love'

Mafia is out with a new track

Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste Kwesi Mafia has released a new track dubbed "Money love"

The song which was released earlier this week talks about money and love and how the former is integral in maintaining a relationship.



In the danceable tune, Kwesi Mafia details the lonely journey of hustling to make money and how girls drool over him when he made money.



He advises men to focus on making money and that once that bag is secured, all other benefits will follow natural.



Kwesi Mafia was born Bernard Takyi Addo in the Eastern Regional capital of Koforidua in 1993. Koforidua.

At a young age, Kwesi Mafia developed love for music and worked to hone and improve his talent.



By 17, Mafia was already hitting studios with his soothing voice and lyrics earning him praises.



His music is inspired by greats such as Bob Marley, Dasebre Dwamena,Fela kuti,Wizkid, among others.



Bernard channeled these influences into his own unique style and began releasing original music in 2018.