Ashango, Nana Kottens to release a joint EP

Source: Stephan Moulo, Contributor

Ghanaian-born singer, songwriter, and record producer, Frank Kwabena Osei, better known by his stage name Ashango has said he is currently working on a joint EP with Nana Kottens.

Ashango is the junior brother of Highlife legend Kofi Nti. He recently featured his brother on his new single titled “Bra”.



According to Ashango, being around Kofi Nti, Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu, and the late Kofi B helped fuel his quest to write and sing.



Nana Kottens recently released a single titled “Call Girl” and has so far been receiving global applause from music lovers worldwide.

According to the management of Sound Lion Records, the joint EP project is a way to blend both talents together to produce a record that will have both local and international appeal.



Check out Ashango’s new single “Bra” featuring Kofi Nti below.



