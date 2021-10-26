0
Berlyn advises youth over notorious lifestyle in 'Agye Nyame'

BERLYN NEW.jpeg Official artwork for the project

Tue, 26 Oct 2021 Source: Emmanuel Sekyere Owusu, Contributor

Ghanaian Hip hop artist, Gregory Agyemang Duah, known by stage name as Berlyn is back with a new song titled ‘Agye Nyame’ (Only God).

This comes after his first release ‘Boys Ha Me’ which made waves in the Hip-hop fraternity.

Berlyn, on this new banger, features Kumerica sensational artist Oseikrom Sikanii and award-winning rapper Strongman Burner.

‘Agye Nyame’ tells the story of a man who has gained notoriety.

The song was produced by Ghanaian well-known music producer Tubanimusik.

It comes with an official music video directed by KobbyShots.

