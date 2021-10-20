Berry Vodca drops visuals for new song ‘Kyere’

Source: Phylx Akakpo, Contributor

Expensive Music signed artiste, Berry Vodca, has dropped his first official single a few months after introducing himself onto the music scene with his ‘Viberation’ EP.

The Rapper who is obviously in the music game to make a statement after enjoying great feedback from his EP has dropped another song titled ‘Kyere’ together with an official music video.



‘Kyere’ produced by Klasic Beatz is out now and available on all digital platforms for streaming and purchase.



Signed to Expensive Music Record Label, Berry Vodca promises to continue dropping entertaining songs periodically for his fans and music lovers to enjoy.

Watch Berry Vodca’s ‘Kyere’ here:



