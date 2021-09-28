Blinq Afrique works with Busta Rhymes' protégé Fella Million

Source: Frank Agyapong Annan, Contributor

Fast-growing Ghanaian animation content creator Blinq Afrique has gone the extra mile to work on a music video for Fella Million.

The Caribbean musician contacted Blinq Afrique from the US Virgin Islands to work on his new project titled ‘Gossip’ after watching some of the works of the latter.



‘Gossip’ is Fella Million's latest motivational song. The animation video depicts Fella moving from street to street to encourage people to work harder and pay no heed to negative comments others make about their personalities.



Known in private life as Felnando A. Lewis, the Busta Rhymes protégé until this release had performed at events which featured Sean Kingston, Lady Saw, Bunny Wailer and other popular Caribbean superstars.

Blinq Afrique on the other hand had worked with big companies like MilesCity and Samospharma Ltd.



