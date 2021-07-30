Bra Collins teams up with Abiana on 'Leave You Here' to save souls

US-based Ghanaian rapper Bra Collins who ditched secular music for the gospel in his quest to win souls for Christ has released a single titled ‘Leave You Here’ to aid him achieve his objective.

‘Leave You Here’ is a track that delivers a sermon to the listener, detailing the need for one to accept Christ as their Lord and personal savior.



The song features Abiana whose soothing performance on ‘Adunlei’ earned her Best Female Vocal Performance at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, as the singer is known in private life, once again exhibits vocal dexterity to complement Bra Collins’s well-woven rap verse.



"My vision is to draw men to Christ through my music and inspire the youth to serve the Lord in the days of their youth," Bra Collins told GhanaWeb.



The song comes with a video which was directed by Isaac Oboubi of Creative House Studios.



Meanwhile, Bra Collins has earned five nominations at this year’s edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA.

Having performed incredibly well within the year under review, the rap evangelist, as he is affectionately called, was announced a nominee in the US-based Male Artiste of the Year and US-based Gospel Artiste of the Year categories.



His performance on the ‘Adom Bi’ single also earned him a nomination in the US-based Best Rapper of the Year category. The record which features veteran hiplife artiste Obrafour has also been nominated in the US-based Best Gospel Song of the Year and Best International Collaboration of the Year categories.



The event is expected to be held in August.



