Captan drops new song ‘False Prophecy’

Music
Thu, 21 Oct 2021 Source: zionfelix.net
Member of Shatta Wale's Militants, Captan has dropped a new song titled ‘False Prophecy’.
The release of this song comes after a death prophecy Jesus Ahoufe made about dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.
Captain thanked Wale, stating that there is no false prophecy because of him.
He also sang about the fortress of ghetto youth.
Listen to the song below:
