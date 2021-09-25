Chuq teams up with Kelvyn Boy and Teflon Flexx on ‘Knack Am'

Singer Chuq

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Ghana-based Nigerian singer, Chuq joins forces with Ghana's Kelvyn Boy and Teflon Flexx on his new Amapiano jam titled ‘Knack Am’.

Chuq follows up on the success of his previous single ‘Mirror’ to give us this new jam.



‘Knack Am’ is an Amapiano song ready to set the dance scene ablaze as it has all the elements of a viral jam. Chuq also nails the feature as he calls on the Afrobeat badman Kelvyn Boy, who is currently on a high with his single ‘Choco’.



Teflon Flexx noted for his dance jams, also brought the ‘stew' as the trio blended perfectly on ‘Knack Am’.

Real name Austine Chukwuma Utulu, Chuq is a Nigerian-born singer-songwriter currently based in Ghana. Hailing from Delta State, Chuq has professionally been making music since 2005 and believes he is ready for the market.



Chuq has worked with celebrated artists such as Medikal and Nigeria’s Selebobo.



