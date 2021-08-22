DeeBwoy returns with ‘Te Mase’ featuring Kofi Kinaata

DeeBwoy is back to the music scene with yet another soothing highlife tune ‘Te Mase’. The singer, on the song, projects the love he has for a lady and his readiness to tie the nuptial knot should she agree to his proposal.

While hailing the glaring qualities of the lady, DeeBwoy makes a promise to cherish her till eternity.



The second single of the young highlife musician features Kofi Kinaata who provides a perfect complement to the groovy, mid-tempo song.



The song comes with a colourful official music video directed by Quophi Okyeame of Emklan Productions.



Evident in the video is the display of African culture and identity as characters flaunt locally-made costumes.

With an enthralling choreography and beautiful set designs, the video has since its release elicited positive reactions from some viewers.



Watch the music video below.



