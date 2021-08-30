Diana Hamilton inspires me - Awuraadwoa

Adu Rhoda Tiwaa popularly known as 'Awuraadwoa'

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Adu Rhoda Tiwaa popularly called Awuraadwoa was born and raised in Ashtown, Kumasi to Afia Aboagyewaa and Paul Owusu Homeda.

She is currently a registered Midwife but always had the dream of being a musician from a tender age.



She is signed to Young Mission Entertainment.



Awuraadwoa attended Kings International School and completed Yaa Asantewaa Girls Secondary Secondary School. As a gospel artist, Awuraadwoa looks up to Diana Antwi Hamilton and is musically inspired by her life and strong messages.



Currently, she has eight projects out with four being audio singles accompanied by 4 videos.

She believes her electrifying stage performances and spirit-filled lyrics make her different from all other artists.



Awuraadwoa is currently an independent artist hoping to be one of the finest gospel artists in the world.



Her dream feature is with fellow gospel singer Celestine Donkor, who she says is humble and blessed with a great voice.



Awuraadwoa believes everyone should never give up on their dreams but keep praying and working.