E.L floors one of Hip-Hop’s hottest instrumentals of 2021

Rapper E.L

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

The Bar African Rapper (BAR) rolls in yet again to up the ante once more with his new cover release ‘No Fantasy’ (Seeing Green Freestyle).

It’s no secret E.L has been holding on to the weighty title of Africa’s biggest rap kingpin - the BAR since 2014, eventually releasing a successful fleet of back-to-back mixtapes that rightly set his name in stone.



Fast-forward to 2021 and the defense is still on. He jumps on a re-fix of Nicki Minaj’s ‘Seeing Green’ which was released back in May featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, to show off his still continent-conquering reach in rap 7 years on.



"Heard the beat and I had to jump on it, as a quick reminder of who the Best African Rapper is. I hope Nicki, Drake, and Wayne hear it", the multiple award-winning rapper shared.

Aside from its very engrossing lyrical flex, ‘No Fantasy’ (Seeing Green Freestyle) serves as an evolution of E.L’s ingenuity in the game to which he hints: "I’m a living legend living lavishly".



