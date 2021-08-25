Edem serves ‘sizzling hot’ performance at Afrobeats and Brunch event in New York

It was a power-packed atmosphere at the New York Afrobeats and Brunch event where fans were treated to a super sterling performance from Ghanaian rapper, Edem.

The whole venue was brought to a standstill and the crowd was supercharged when the award-winning versatile artiste dropped back-to-back bangers on stage.



Held on August 15, Edem made an entry with his ‘toto’ banger later switched to other hits.



The teaming audience sang along took to their feet all throughout the performance.



Edem also seized the opportunity to interact and take some photographs with fans who trooped into the venue.

Watch the video below







