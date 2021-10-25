Forget about my voice, I have the swag – Hajia4real tells critics

Hajia4Real is a Ghanaian singer, socialite

Ghanaian socialite cum singer, Hajia4Real has asked critics to focus on her personality and efforts to churn out good music.

Responding to claims that she does not possess a good voice, the 'baby' hitmaker said vocals cannot be used as the only yardstick to measure a good artiste.



According to Mona, she has the flair and swag which can turn her music career around.

“It’s fine. There’s nothing wrong with people telling me that I should work on my voice. I am doing that, but all I have to say is people are enjoying it. People even send me dm to say, ‘Eii Hajia, your voice dey turn me on oo.’ So don’t worry, very soon, my voice will turn all of them on," she stated on United Showbiz hosted by Abeiku Santana.



"Honestly, when I hear my songs, my voice sounds very sweet to me. And other people are actually enjoying my voice. When you check out the comment section, a lot of people are enjoying it. I don’t think you need just the voice to do music. You need the voice, you need the flair, you need the swag, and I got it,” she added.