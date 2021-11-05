Fuse ODG takes over the airwaves with 'Booze Anthem'

Fuse ODG, Musician

Source: Kubi Live, Contributor

Fuse ODG, the Off Da Ground frontman and well-known successful world musician has added another big song to his long list of global hits.

The multi-award-winning singer who has dominated the world music charts has released another hit to keep his fans and the rest of the world on the dance floor.



The title of his new song, "Booze Anthem," features fellow artists Quamina MP and Kofi Kinaata who made the song a straight banger.



Lex produced the song, with additional finesse provided by Kelp Vibes.



Nana Richard Abiona, better known as Fuse ODG, is a Ghanaian-British afrobeats artist best known for his singles Annetna, Dangerous Love, Million Pound Girl, and others.

Quamina MP, real name Emmanuel Ato Amonoo, is a recording artist and producer who rose to prominence with his song Wiase Y3d3 under the label Ground Up Chale.







Kofi Kinaata born Martin King Arthur is a musician and songwriter from Takoradi as he is well noted for his Fante rap and freestyle therefore nicked the Fante rap god.