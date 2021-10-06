Ghanaian UK-based singer Emmanuel Smith out with 'Asore Ye De' single

Source: JullieJay-Kanz, Contributor

Ghanaian UK-based singer, preacher, and songwriter, Emmanuel Smith, is incessantly giving the gospel space a chronicle of what is synonymous with the word rhytidectomy with his kind of music and style.

After serving some incredible and nostalgic live performances at the internationally acclaimed British singing competition television series; 'The Voice UK' in 2019, the Ghanaian-born singer has pressed on to become a force to reckon with as a Christian musician worldwide.



Emmanuel's formidable performance at the distinguished ‘Festival of Life UK’ event actuated the gospel singer into the mainstream when Christian music called to attention.



His popular single dubbed, 'Asore Ye De' which literally translates in English as 'Church is Awesome' has eventually become one of the favorite musical ' ministrations ever from a Ghanaian gospel singer. Emmanuel's ministration at the recently held Grace Experience worship concert hosted in Accra Ghana by US-based gospel singer Millicent Yankey was quite estimable.



The entire congregation was frenzied and obviously blessed when he dropped 'Asore Ye De'. The song preaches about the fact that nothing can distract a Christian from going to church to serve God.



Asore Ye De is also a creative piece that intends to lead souls to Christ. It informs even non-Christians of the joy that comes with attending church services.