Gilly Craine drops ‘Put me on’ after RVSOP signing

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Gilly Craine

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

Coming off fresh from the back of signing a massive record label deal with RVSOP, Afrobeat newbie, Gilly Craine, has dropped his debut single.

Titled “Put me on”, the monibeatz produced song is a sweet melodious song that speaks about the everyday life and hustle on the street.



“Put me on speaks directly about the usual hustle we go through on a regular basis as young guys on the street ”



Gilly Craine, born Gilbert Quarshie, is a Ghanaian soul Afrobeat singer and songwriter. With his distinct voice and delivery, he’s certainly one to watch according to several industry players in the Ghana music industry.

He was born on the 13th of April,1999 and raised in Accra. Gill Craine started music at the tender age of 6 singing for his church youth choir.



Drawing inspiration from Chris Brown, Stonebowy, Davido, and Wizkid, the native of Abuti Kloe in the Volta Region of Ghana started music professionally in 2018.



Gilly’s music is deeply Afrobeat and Highlife with his biggest strength lies in his songwriting and vocal delivery and that’s why according to him “I take my time with every song I write or sing. I’m not the one who finishes songs so quickly; immediately because everything I work on needs to be a masterpiece.”