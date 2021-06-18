Gospel Minstrel Jayana features Aduhemaa on new spirit-filled worship ‘Gye W’ayeyi’

Source: Edward Acquah, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel musician and multiple award-winning artiste, Jayana known privately as Jemima Annor-Yeboah has released her much anticipated Holy Spirit-filled single.

Titled ‘Gye W’ayeyi’ which literally means ‘Receive Your Praise’, is a live studio recording featuring promising gospel minstrel, Aduhemaa who is Jayana’s blood sister.



For what inspired her latest powerful worship tune, Jayana noted that giving reverence to God for His goodness and mercies at all times forms part of worship that brings glory and honour to Him.



‘Gye W’ayeyi’ also gets all music lovers in the mood of prayer to reflect on the love of God in their difficult times.



The beautiful gospel minstrel quoted the Book of Psalm 95:6, “Oh come, let us worship and bow down; let us kneel before the LORD, our Maker!” as theme for her new worship single ‘Gye W’ayeyi’.



‘Gye W’ayeyi’ was produced and recorded live by Aduhemaa at Queensdome Music Studio and the official video was professionally shot and edited by PlayMaker Media.



The duo was captured on camera in a spirit-filled atmosphere pouring out their hearts and availing themselves for God to use for His glory.

The incredible gospel singers who have so much to share in terms of music are the daughters of the late Bishop Dr. Augustine Annor-Yeboah.



The multiple award-winning artiste who is already distinguished for her knightly prowess, and for some years has devoted herself to God’s ministry says she is a testimony of God’s excellent goodness.



She is in no doubt fast becoming one of the most influential figures in the music industry.



Watch the video below:



