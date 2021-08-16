GuiltyBeatz signs deal with Sony Music Publishing UK

Ghanaian record producer, GuiltyBeatz

Ghanaian record producer, GuiltyBeatz has announced his partnership with Sony Music Publishing UK.

He took to his Instagram page to inform his followers of his recent move.



“Hey guys! I’m super excited to announce that I’m officially part of @sonymusicpubuk Family. The next phase of this journey has been unlocked,” the record producer captioned images that showed him signing the deal with his new family.



Sony Music Publishing UK is a global recorded music and publishing company, a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America which represents a vast global catalogue, including some of the most important recordings in history.



Singer King Promise reacting to the post wrote: "Congrats family."

Actress Yvonne Nelson who seemed happy with the news added: "GUILTY!!!!!!!!!! Always proud."



DJBreezy, Camidoh, Kwesi Arthur including Tems from Nigeria are among those who have congratulated the Ghanaian music producer for his hard work and International recognition.



