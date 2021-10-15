I am dangerous - Lexikon Baanfire

Source: William Koufie, Contributor

Life confronts us with its own battles and how far we go depends on the choices we make and our resilience towards the goal set.

Legendary Ghanaian reggae artiste, Lexikon Baanfire sums it all up in this matchless song, 'Dangerous' and asserts that the intensity of adversity is mostly felt when one tries to achieve 'Greatness', as both natural and invisible forces fight you to barely make it impossible to manifest your dreams.



Lexikon however serves a warning to persons who want his downfall that he is 'Dangerous' and cannot be stopped as he's a 'Man of Prayer' and wonderfully crafted by God for exploits.



"I'm here for the unadulterated gospel and to crack the whip on the bad mind and bad leadership... also to motivate and inspire the youth to achieve in the face of toilsome circumstances..." Lexikon added.

'Dangerous' is produced by Ryini Beats.



