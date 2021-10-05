I don’t focus on big names for collaborations – Ko-Jo Cue

Ghanaian Hip-Hop/Afro-Pop artiste, Ko-Jo Cue

Ghanaian Hip-Hop/Afro-Pop artiste from Kumasi, Linford Kennedy Amankwaa, better known by his stage name Ko-Jo Cue, says the feel of a song determines who he collaborates with.

“For me, it is always music first when it comes to collaborations. Unless there is a person I want to work with and I say let’s create from scratch. But for me it is always music first,” he noted.



The musician indicated that the tune or beat he is working on determines the personality he should put on the song. “It is not based on how big the person is but on whether they fit on a particular song,” he told NYDJ on Y102.5FM’s Ryse N Shyne show.



Sharing why he chose Kelvyn Boy for track number 2, ‘Everybody Knows’ on the ’21 Memory Lane’ EP he said, “When Retro, the guy who produced the tune for ‘Everybody Knows’ sent it to me, it just felt like a song Kelvyn Boy will kill so I just sent him 2 beats, this and another. He was like he was going to do the 2 of them and this was my favorite. He came to the studio and knocked it out.”

Explaining why he has 6 tracks on the EP he said, “I like multiples of 3. All my projects are multiples of 3 so I am either doing 12, 15, 9 songs. And an EP has to be shorter than 9 songs and because 3 is too short and the next multiple of 3 is 6, I had to settle on that.”



The 6 track EP has collaborations from South Africa’s Ricky Tyler, Reynold’s The Gentleman, and Efya, Kojo Eyshun and was financed by Boomplay.



“For now, the album is exclusive on Boomplay for the next two weeks and will be on all platforms by 15th October 2021.”