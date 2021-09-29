I’m not copying Joe Beecham – Magnus

Gospel musician Magnus

Gospel musician Magnus has said he learnt so much from Ps. Joe Beecham to the extent that it influenced his style of music.

Magnus maintained in an interview with Mike 2 on Adom Entertainment Hall that there is a similarity between the way both musicians sing but that is not enough justification he is copying the veteran.



Drawing inspiration from the Bible, Magnus said his relationship with Joe Beecham could be likened to that of Prophets ‘Elijah and Elisha’. According to the Scriptures, Elisha became Elijah's close attendant until Elijah was taken up into heaven.



In his interview on Class FM’s ‘The Big Show’, Magnus disclosed the role Joe Beecham plays in his life, saying the veteran gospel musician cum preacher is his mentor. While stressing that Joe Beecham is a big inspiration to him, Magnus stated that his admiration for the veteran keeps soaring because his records are powerful and timeless.

Ps. Joe Beecham is a Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, choirmaster, and pastor. His debut album 'M'asem Bi', released in 1994 became popular as the title track gained massive airplay.



Magnus recently released ‘Bo Me Nantew’ which features Nacee. He looks forward to working with other great musicians including Joe Mettle and KODA.



