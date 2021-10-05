I never received a dime from OGB Music – Fameye

Highlife singer, Fameye

Ghanaian highlife singer, Fameye, has revealed that he never received a dime from the GH¢2.5 million sign-on money from his previous record label, OGB Music, as circulated in the media.

According to him, the sign-on money was used by the label, headed by Ogidi Brown, to shoot music videos and other music-related expenditures and not for his personal use.



Speaking on the Entertainment Segment of TV3 New Day, the award-winning artiste mentioned that even though he has parted ways with his former record label, they contributed to the shoot-up of his music career.



Fameye stated that though he has parted ways with the former label after paying an undisclosed amount of money, monetary gains from streams of some of his works are channelled to his former boss.



He said he has decided not to fight over the ownership songs recorded under the former record label for the sake of peace.



“I am just happy I have been able to pay. He still has my songs. He is taking monies from the streams of my songs.”

Born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, Fameye explained that feuds between artists and record labels are usually businesswise.



He stated that some record labels perceive that artists signed on their labels have nothing to offer due to the help rendered to them (artistes) to usually give them exposure and promote their music.



“Talent is money, and the record label is also bringing the physical money. So both of us are supposed to do business. But we make it look like record labels or managers are rather helping artistes and the artistes have nothing to offer. While they are bringing in the talent and lots of energy onboard”.



He stated that some artistes are tagged as ungrateful due to issues of unequal treatment in their record labels.



Despite issues with his former record label, Fameye says he is never giving up on music.

“There’s nothing else I can do apart from music. Even if nobody listens to my music, I will never stop music,” he said.



The ‘Noting I get’ hitmaker revealed that his works are underrated in the country because the artistic value of his videos is not immensely appreciated locally.



Instead, his works are appreciated by people living beyond the country.



“People outside Ghana and beyond are those who appreciate the artistic value of my videos.”



Speaking on his new song titled ‘Praise’, Fameye mentioned that it denotes the story of his life and how grateful he is to God.

The prolific songwriter is currently working on a new EP titled ‘Four chapters of Peter’.



According to Fameye, the new project entails four chapters of messages he wants to cut across through his music to his fans.



Fameye advised young artists to be mindful of the contract they sign when people express interest in helping them hone their talents.