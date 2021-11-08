Jodiba set to drop 'son of the coast' EP

Ghanaian Musician, Jodiba

Source: Emmanuel Agyemfra, Contributor

After returning from a musical hiatus with the hit single “Fine Girl”, the Central Regional-based Ghanaian rising Afro-pop star, Jodiba, has announced the release of an EP dubbed ‘Son Of The Coast”.

The 2019 Central Music Awards’ ‘New Artiste Of The Year’, on a radio tour for his single, ‘Fine Girl’, revealed in an interview on Cape Coast-based Darling 90.9fm, he will be releasing a six-track EP dubbed ‘Son Of The Coast’ which will give patrons a brief breakdown of his background as an artist and also the life of every young man who lives his entirety at the coast.



“People hardly have their attention on people at the coast, well people think we don’t have a life and all we do is just to cast our nets, well my father and every elderly member of my family is one of them and that makes me the “Son Of The Coast” and I’m here to tell you, there’s more to us”, said the superstar.



In a series of conversations, the superstar revealed that this will be his first biggest project with his new record label Koastland Records, in which lots of planning and hard work are going in to make his first EP project as an artist huge success.

According to Jodiba, the EP which is 70% done will feature his new and most listened to single ‘Fine Girl’ including five very interesting songs full of “Coastal Vibes” as he calls his type of sound.



‘Fine Girl’ is available on all streaming platforms and you can follow Jodiba on all social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube; Jodiba & Instagram and Twitter; Jodiba_gh.