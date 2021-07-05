King Paluta features Strongman and Arta Kwame for new single ‘Lifestyle’ (Akohwie)

Musicians, King Paluta and Strongman

Source: Dawuroo DotCom, Contributor

African’s best lyricist King Paluta is out with a new banger titled ‘Lifestyle (Akohwie)’ featuring Strongman and Arta Kwame.

On “Lifestyle,” Award-winning rapper King Paluta comes with his lyrical prowess to ensure the message in the song is properly delivered with some conscious vibes.



Rapper, Strongman comes through with dope vibes to affirm his stands in the rap game as he gives unique rap lines to spice up the song. Arta Kwame on the other hand didn’t disappoint as he geared up the song in grand style.

Produced by Joe Kole Beatz, the mid-tempo tune comes with a melodic pleasure with soothing vibes to arouse the interest of music lovers.