Kweku Bizkit features Zeal on 'Soldier Vio'

Source: Kwesi Amoako, Contributor

Kweku Bizkit has released a single that features Zeal of VVIP fame.

Titled ‘Soldier Vio’, the song was produced by Mix Master Garzy.



“The song marks the celebration of the late Flt. Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings. He came into power as a military ruler and had garnered so much charisma and charm that he was adored and loved by many. Coincidentally, we share the same hometown,” Kweku Bizkit said.



“With the demise of the late president on November 12, 2020, I felt it was right to pay tribute to him as one of the best statesmen Ghana has ever had through the sound. That’s basically how “Soldier Vio” came about,” he added.

The song comes with a video which was directed by Juice Big Fellow.



