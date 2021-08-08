Kweku Darlington features Laycon and Medikal on ‘Aketesia’

Menu › Entertainment ›
Music
Sun, 8 Aug 2021 Source: zionfelix.net
'Sika Aba Fie' hitmaker Kweku Darlington is back again with an anthem.
After the release of his big hit, the artiste has decided to cross borders with Drill music.
Therefore featuring Nigerian superstar and Big Brother Naija 2020 Winner Laycon and Ghanaian multiple award winner Medikal on this.
Aketesia is a Twi word which is translated as “young lady”.
The record was produced by Jay Scratch and seem to have a blend of highlife and Drill all on one plate.
Listen to Aketesia below:
Source: zionfelix.net
Related Articles:
- Medikal details why he walked off stage at 4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021
- I was so drunk I didn’t know what happened on my wedding day – Medikal confesses
- Medikal ‘blacks out’ on set during United Showbiz
- Big Jay out with new single titled 'Ntena Fie' ft Bosom P Yung, Medikal and Tulenkey
- This is why Wendy Shay, Medikal and Juliet Ibrahim are trending
- Read all related articles