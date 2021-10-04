Kwesi Arthur shares new piano freestyle 'John Wick'

Following on from this year’s slew of acclaimed singles, rising African superstar Kwesi Arthur returns to the sound sphere with a brand-new offering and visuals – ‘John Wick (Freestyle)’.

An intimate soundtrack containing soft piano keys and downtempo kicks provides the canvas for the incendiary artist’s innate rap skills and allows him to reflect on his career so far exclaiming: “breaking out of my cage, my lifestyle be complicated, breaking out of my maze” whilst regularly reaffirming “momma pray for me don’t stress for me.”



Already paving the way for a new generation of African artists, Kwesi Arthur continues his own musical journey – showcasing a rare ability to capture varying moods within his already impressive catalogue.



Following his feature on one of the most notable underground tracks of the year in Yaw Tog’s “Sore” Remix featuring Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur has been steadily turning up the heat on his output all year, his breakthrough COLORS performance drawing co-signs from US superstar Cardi B, as well as recent cover stories for EQUATE and NATION OF BILLIONS following features in i-D, THE NEW YORKER and NEW WAVE MAGAZINE.

With his sell-out shows in London and New York underlining his reputation on the underground, (and nomination for Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards), Kwesi Arthur’s innate talent to blend street rap seamlessly with contagious Afropop melodies continues to draw critical attention from both heavyweight titles and viral blogs. With his debut full-length project on the horizon, mark Kwesi Arthur as one of Africa’s most thrilling new voices set for international relevance in 2021 and beyond.



Kwesi Arthur’s ‘John Wick (Freestyle)’ follows the release of his latest radio single “Winning” featuring Chicago rap royalty, Vic Mensa, which has been playlisted by over 40 radio stations in South Africa including the likes of Gagasi FM (charted on their Top 10 Hip Hop chart), Jozi FM, Phalaphala FM, YFM and Motsweding FM just to highlight a few.



