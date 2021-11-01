M.anifest announces release date of his upcoming album 'Madina to the Universe'

Ghanaian Musician, M.anifest

Source: Pilot Sedode

M.anifest has finally let the cat out of the bag, as he announced the release date of his upcoming album, Madina To The Universe, on his social media pages on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The much-anticipated album of the godMC, which is inspired by Madina the community he grew up in, is set to be released on November 18, 2021, two days to his birthday.



“Madina is my ‘village’ within my city,” M.anifest said in a note posted to announce the album’s release date. “A formative place for me as a child.



Beyond memories it is where my mom and grandma still live, alongside colorful people and places that have shaped the window through which I see the world,” he continued.

He indicated that while there have been last-minute challenges in releasing this album, “the album is better for it.”



Madina To The Universe, when released, will be M.anifest’s fifth full-length album.



