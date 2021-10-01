Magnus talks about inspiration behind ‘Bo Me Nantew’

Gospel musician Magnus

Gospel musician Magnus has emphasized that whoever refuses to ask God to order his steps ends up in a ditch, a reason he recorded ‘Bo Me Nantew’.

Released on July 12, 2021, the single features music producer and sound engineer Nacee who is also the composer of the piece.



“Lord, if you’re not part of this journey, my life will be miserable; so, hold my hands and show me the way. Hold me and protect me”, sings Magnus.



In his interview with Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah on Peace FM’s ‘After Drive’, Magnus mentioned that it is imperative people recognized the power of God and surrendered to Him.



“The inspiration came from the affairs of this world. We are only visitors on this earth and God has scheduled our destinies differently on this earth. Everyone has his ordained individual destinies in this life so I need God to guide my steps”, Magnus stated.

Meanwhile, Magnus has hailed Nacee for playing an instrumental role in his life. He disclosed that in 2004, he encountered financial difficulties and decided to let go of his desire to do music. Aside from that, he had little knowledge about the music business. But he was later discovered by Nacee who mentored him and showed him the way.



Known in real life as Michael Magnus Mensah, Magnus is a Chartered Marketer by profession.



