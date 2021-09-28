Magnus urges industry players to prioritize insurance

Gospel musician Magnus

Gospel musician Magnus has emphasized the need for people in the art and the general public to transact with insurance companies.

Magnus in an interview with Kojo Preko Dankwa on CTV reiterated that insurers provide a guarantee of compensation for specified loss, damage, illness, or death in return for payment of a specified premium hence there is the need to be attached to insurance companies.



He further stressed that aside from the aforementioned, persons who have insurers draw a pension from their respective insurance companies when they retire from work based on the package they opted for.



The comments of Magnus who recently released ‘Bo Me Nantew’ come on the back of concerns that most veteran showbiz personalities become impoverished when they are no longer active.



On a number of occasions, some veterans have had to seek financial assistance from the public in order to pay for their hospital bills, rent and even for their upkeep.

In recent times, actor Psalm Ajeteyfio pleaded with Ghanaians to assist him with GH¢3,000 to pay for his rent or risk ejection. His plea evoked support from vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who donated GH¢50,000 to the veteran - GH¢30,000 of which was to take care of his rent for the next five years and GH¢20,000 for his upkeep.



Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, also pledged to give a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500 to Psalm Adjeteyfio “effective September 2021 till the end of my tenure in the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic on 7th January 2025.”



The actor also received a GH¢1,000 donation from Magnus.



